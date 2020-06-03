Accessibility Links

Where is Love Island Australia filmed? Explore the luxurious villa used in season 1

The location of your new obsession...

love island australia villa

When you picture sizzling flirtation in the summer sunshine, Australia seems the ideal location for a scorching series of Love Island.

But Love Island Australia isn’t actually filmed in Australia. Right then.

That’s because the show airs in the Australian winter – and it can get chilly on Bondi Beach, even if doesn’t get as cold as Britain. So the producers started looking further afield for a hot location to inspire hot romance.

But where is the villa occupied by the islanders?

For series one, Love Island Australia used a villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the Mediterranean. The islanders weren’t far away from where the British series was filming (same island, different villa), which seems to us like a missed opportunity for a crossover episode!

The villa is a huge, stunning property with amazing ocean views overlooking the Bay of Pollensa. If you’re feeling flush you can even go on holiday there and enjoy the villa’s six bedrooms, hot tub, swimming pool, cinema room and private gym. And did we mention there’s a wine cellar downstairs too?

Despite the impressive digs, series two of Love Island Australia did not return to Mallorca. Instead production moved to an equally swanky villa on the island of Fiji – not exactly slumming it!

The producers explained this was because Fiji is much closer to Australia, allowing for more twists and turns in the series – e.g. new islanders who could turn up at the villa at short notice.

Love Island Australia comes to ITV2 this month and will air nightly. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

