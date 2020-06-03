When Love Island Australia is on TV – how to watch season 1

If we can’t have the UK series of Love Island this year, this looks set to be the next best thing!

ITV2 will be airing the first series of Love Island Australia, which aired in Aus in 2018, for our viewing pleasure. The format is the same, so this looks set to be the perfect substitute – just remember not to Google who wins!

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island Down Under.

What is Love Island Australia’s air date?

There’s no summer series of UK Love Island, but dry your eyes – the Australian version will start on British TV this month. As soon as we have an exact date we will let you know.

How to watch Love Island Australia

It’s very straight-forward, the series will be airing nightly on ITV2, so just switch the TV on and enjoy.

Where is the Love Island Australia villa?

Love Island airs during the Australian winter, which definitely doesn’t offer the necessary bikini weather. So the show is filmed at a luxury villa in sunnier climes. For the first series it was Mallorca, then the second season moved to Fiji.

And if you’re wondering why they can film this year and we can’t, remember that while the series is new to British TV it actually aired in Australia in 2018. Long before social distancing was ever invented.

Who is in the cast of Love Island Australia?

There are 22 islanders looking for love and hoping to claim a share of the $50,000 prize.These include a prison officer, a doggy daycare worker, a nurse, an international rugby player and lots of models.

Is there a trailer for Love Island Australia?

Oh yes, and it’s got us excited. The trailer promises, “It’s the Love Island you love, just with a different accent.” We’re sold.

Who are the hosts of Love Island Australia?

The Australian series is hosted by Sophie Monk, a singer, actress and TV star with a varied career – she was in a girl group, Bardot, has acted in films, judged Australia’s Got Talent, competed on The Bachelorette Australia and won The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Australia’s answer to narrator Iain Stirling is Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott. He also hosts the Irish selection shows for Junior Eurovision.

How many seasons of Love Island Australia have there been?

Just two at this stage – aired in 2018 and 2019. Hopefully we will get to see both on ITV2.

