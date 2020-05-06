Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades fronts new lockdown DIY show Home Fix

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades fronts new lockdown DIY show Home Fix

You'll be able to make some improvements to your home with the expertise of Jay Blades.

Jay Blades

As the coronavirus lockdown continues, Jay Blades is joining the ranks of media personalities producing brand new programmes from home.

Advertisement

The host of BBC One’s hit factual series The Repair Shop, which sees cherished antiques restored to their former glory, will front a new DIY series showing viewers how to be “a bit more handy at home”.

Blades will share simple, easy-to-understand instructions on tasks like straightening a wonky shelf and perfecting your painting technique, helping viewers to master these DIY fundamentals while at home.

Blades said: “DIY is a real passion of mine but sometimes even the most simple tasks are met with hesitation and this is usually because people have failed at past projects. My motto is ‘plan to avoid disappointment’ and in doing that, you will always be equipped with the tools to tackle the job in hand, and avoid becoming overwhelmed by unforeseen issues.

“I’m especially looking forward to taking a look back through the BBC archive and sharing expert tips to encourage viewers to get stuck in at home and embrace DIY during lockdown – or dare I say, enjoy it.”

Jay Blades’ Home Fix doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date just yet, but the show will air every weekday as part of BBC One’s daytime lineup. 10 episodes have been commissioned to be aired over two weeks.

Advertisement

The Repair Shop continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The Repair Shop

Jay Blades
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on the one repair he’d love to do

coronation street yasmeen

Coronation Street’s Shelley King on soaps’ future post lockdown: “We have to rethink the way we make drama”

AOL Build Presents - Paul Dano And Daniel Radcliffe From The Movie

Daniel Radcliffe reads first chapter of Harry Potter – here’s which stars come next

Anton Du Beke Strictly 2019 (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 could be delayed says Anton Du Beke