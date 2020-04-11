Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon thinks she knows the winner already

Pretty much anyone can win Britain’s Got Talent, and with some bizarre acts all competing for the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show, it really could be anyone’s game.

The series hasn’t landed on ITV just yet, but judge Alesha Dixon thinks she knows who will take the crown already.

Having already filmed the auditions and therefore seen who was on the receiving end of a Golden Buzzer, the former Misteeq star thinks David Walliams might have been on to something.

Speaking ahead of the first show, Alesha pondered: “Up until the second to last day I didn’t know who I thought could win. But now I feel like David’s Golden Buzzer has got a really strong chance of winning.”

She added: “I would love an act like that to win because they, for me, are the heart and soul of this show. Everyone’s going to relate and connect to them, and I would love them to go all the way.”

But who did David choose? We’ll just have to wait and see, but there have been plenty of amazing Golden Buzzer acts previously…

Meanwhile, it seems David will have a scary encounter in the audition stages as he comes face-to-face with a motorcycle act.

Recalling the moment, the Little Britain star revealed: “It was quite scary because I had never seen that guy before. I mean, I’m assuming he’s good at what he does! I was told that I had to remain completely still so I couldn’t really see what was going on, because all I could do is just stare up at the ceiling.

“It was quite scary because I didn’t really know what he was doing, but I just put my trust in the show that I wasn’t going to get hurt. I mean, I just guessed that if the producers were up for it then there was a good chance he wasn’t going to hurt me.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV on April 11th at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.