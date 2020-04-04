Marvel’s phase four release schedule gets shake-up amid coronavirus

Marvel has delayed all of its upcoming movies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio had been about to launch into Phase Four of its cinematic universe, which sees the return of Black Widow, Doctor Strange and Thor, as well as the debut of new characters like The Eternals.

Initially due to kick off in May, now fans won’t be returning to the MCU until November according to The Hollywood Reporter, as Marvel has essentially pushed all of their upcoming movies back one space on their schedule.

For example, Black Widow has taken the November release date previously held by The Eternals, while The Eternals has taken the February slot that had been intended for Shang-Chi – and so on.

Here is the new Marvel release schedule in full:

Black Widow – 6th November 2020

The Eternals – 12th February 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 7th May 2021

Untitled Spider-Man film – 16th July 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 5th November 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – 18th February 2022

The studio has also revealed that a sequel to Captain Marvel is aiming for release on 8th July 2022, no surprise given that the first film made over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

It is not yet known whether Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ programming will also be given new release dates, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was forced to suspend filming due to the coronavirus outbreak.