Who is Russia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Little Big who will sing Uno

One of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest during the 21st century, Russia has only failed to qualify once since their debut in 1994.

With a grand total of ten top five placements – including four second places – Russia are surely hoping for that elusive victory that has come tantalisingly close.

In 2020 the country’s hopes were pinned on Little Big, who were due to perform at the grand final in Rotterdam, The Netherlands before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But what made Little Big a big deal?

Here’s everything you need to know about the band and their song entry, which might be their next viral hit…

Who is representing Russia at Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Punk rave band Little Big formed in April 2013, made up of lead singers Ilia Prusikin and Sonya Tayurskaya, MC Anton Lissov and DJ Sergey Makarov. They have released three albums and nine singles, and their 20 music videos have reached a combined 1 billion views on YouTube. There’s little surprise there – their dance from their song Skibidi became a viral meme in Russia, and the #SkibidiChallenge was attempted by many TV stars, artists and influencers.

The band were set to sing Uno, which the group came up with while on holiday.

