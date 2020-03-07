Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen cancelled after one season on Netflix

RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen cancelled after one season on Netflix

The series debuted in January to mixed reviews from critics

AJ and the Queen

Netflix has pulled the plug on comedy drama series AJ and the Queen after just one season.

Advertisement

The show starred RuPaul as Ruby Red, a drag queen whose life savings are stolen, dashing her dreams of opening a bar.

She goes on a tour across America to recoup her losses, only to discover a 10-year-old orphan stowed away in her van.

Created by RuPaul and Sex and the City‘s Michael Patrick King, the show made its debut on Netflix in January to mixed reviews from critics.

On Twitter yesterday, RuPaul announced that the show would not be getting a second season, but that he was “so very proud of the work.”

AJ and the Queen stayed true to RuPaul’s roots by featuring cameo appearances from more than 20 former contestants of the Drag Race competition series.

A daytime talk show hosted by the drag superstar was also recently cancelled, but Drag Race US and UK continue to be strong performers, with new seasons of both series on the way.

Netflix has been growing tougher on its original content as of late, cancelling several shows after a single season including ice skating drama Spinning Out, zombie comedy Daybreak and acclaimed animated series Tuca & Bertie.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Tags

All about AJ and the Queen

AJ and the Queen
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screenshot 2020-03-03 at 11.51.51

RuPaul’s Drag Race series 12 opens with tribute to late producer

Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage is getting her own BBC chat show

RuPaul

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12: Full cast list, guest judges and start date

neighbours russell brand cameo

Neighbours gets an unexpected cameo as Russell Brand confirms guest appearance