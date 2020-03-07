RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen cancelled after one season on Netflix

Netflix has pulled the plug on comedy drama series AJ and the Queen after just one season.

The show starred RuPaul as Ruby Red, a drag queen whose life savings are stolen, dashing her dreams of opening a bar.

She goes on a tour across America to recoup her losses, only to discover a 10-year-old orphan stowed away in her van.

Created by RuPaul and Sex and the City‘s Michael Patrick King, the show made its debut on Netflix in January to mixed reviews from critics.

On Twitter yesterday, RuPaul announced that the show would not be getting a second season, but that he was “so very proud of the work.”

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

AJ and the Queen stayed true to RuPaul’s roots by featuring cameo appearances from more than 20 former contestants of the Drag Race competition series.

A daytime talk show hosted by the drag superstar was also recently cancelled, but Drag Race US and UK continue to be strong performers, with new seasons of both series on the way.

Netflix has been growing tougher on its original content as of late, cancelling several shows after a single season including ice skating drama Spinning Out, zombie comedy Daybreak and acclaimed animated series Tuca & Bertie.

