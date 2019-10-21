What time is Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on TV? Start time and your host

We’ve not got long until Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, with our line-up for 2019 now confirmed (to a decidedly mixed reception).

While Strictly makes staying in on a Saturday night compulsory, its sister show It Takes Two is equally unmissable viewing, as Zoe Ball gets the goss on what’s happening behind the sequins.

With the show having a bit of a revamp this series, here’s the lowdown on what’s happening on Strictly: It Takes Two this year…

What time is Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on TV?

For the first time in Strictly history, It Takes Two has been bumped from BBC 2 to BBC 1 – for the first two weeks, at least.

When it returns on Monday, 23rd September, It Takes Two will start with a slightly earlier time slot of 5.15pm on BBC 1.

NEWS: It Takes Two comes to @BBCOne at 5.15pm for two weeks on the 23rd September with @ZoeTheBall and @Rylan! Before returning to its home on @BBCTwo 6.30pm Monday to Thursday and 6pm Fridays. pic.twitter.com/7rZKKyZ3ti — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 11, 2019

After the first two weeks of live shows, It Takes Two will return to its usual time slot on BBC 2 at 6.30pm on Monday to Thursdays, and 6pm on Fridays.

Who hosts Strictly: It Takes Two?

Previously hosted by Claudia Winkleman, Strictly: It Takes Two has been fronted by Zoe Ball since 2013.

This year, Rylan Clark-Neal will be joining Zoe Ball, marking the first time the show has ever had a co-presenter.

“The role came out of nowhere,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I think everyone in the industry sort of knew Zoe was either going to leave or step back a bit, because of [her role at] BBC Radio 2 and I know that there was loads of chats with presenters putting themselves forward for it.”

The show will now see Clark-Neal front on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Ball takes the reins on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Friday’s hour-long special will see both presenters at the helm.

Gethin Jones will also return as a roving reporter for the show, speaking to our celebrities as they train.

“It’s going to be really, really fun and for me it sort of fills that void that I’ve got about having that companion show,” Clark-Neal said.

Where is Strictly: It Takes Two filmed?

Having previously filmed at the Television Centre and The London Studios, the latest series will filmed in h Club London – the private members club for people in the creative industries. It is located in Covent Garden, London.

What is Strictly: It Takes Two about?

The show usually features interviews with the pros, panels and celebrities, as well as behind-the-scene tips and games.

Each weeknight features its own special segment: Tunes on Tuesday allows for a sneak peak of the songs we’ll see on the show, while Choreography Corner sees a former Strictly pro examine the choreography each week.

Waite’s Warm Up usually takes place on Wednesday, which sees former Strictly star Ian Waite review training footage of our celebrities practising, while Puttin’ on the Glitz sees a chat with the show’s costume designer.

Friday’s hour-long special sees a panel of celebrities reviewing the celebrities ahead of the live show.

The Strictly Pro Challenge is another hugely popular segment of the programme, which sees our pro-dancers try to complete various dance techniques against one another.

Last year, Oti Mabuse won the challenge, after she completed 48 toe-heel swivels.

Can I get tickets to watch Strictly: It Takes Two?

Audience passes are likely to be available after the first Strictly live show. Check back here for updates.

Until then, here’s how to get tickets for the Strictly live shows.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two returns weeknights on BBC 1 at 5.15pm on Monday 23rd September, before returning to its usual BBC 2 time slot.