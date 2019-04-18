Clark-Neal, who called in on the show, said that he was a "massive fan" of It Takes Two and couldn't wait to work alongside Ball.

“I can’t begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family," he said in a statement. "I’ve always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream.

Zoe Ball (BBC Pictures)

"I’m extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can’t wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon.”

“I adore Rylan, he’s an absolute wonder, I love his daftness and naughtiness and he’s a brilliant live telly host," added Ball. "He’ll fit right into our It Takes Two family. Can’t wait for this new season to start, it’s going be a hoot!”

ANALYSIS – by Eleanor Bley Griffiths Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Rylan Clark-Neal has added to his collection of spin-off shows: after all, he’s already known for The Xtra Factor and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, putting him in prime position to join Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two. And with Zoe Ball taking over the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, we can see why she might be looking for a co-presenter to share the load. Ball is so beloved by Strictly fans that Clark-Neal may have a hard time winning everyone over – but as we saw when he joined Claudia Winkleman to perform the terms & conditions last year, the TV personality is full of enthusiasm for the show. Fingers crossed his energy and humour will be the right fit on It Takes Two…

Having hosted It Takes Two since replacing Claudia Winkleman back in 2011, Ball has recently taken over the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, following the departure of Chris Evans for Virgin Radio. She will balance her new radio show slot with her shared presenting duties when the Strictly spin-off returns this autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year