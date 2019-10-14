Accessibility Links

Dean Gaffney has been ‘axed’ from EastEnders

Gaffney has played Robbie Jackson since 1993

Dean Gaffney

Dean Gaffney is to exit EastEnders, RadioTimes.com understands.

The actor, who plays Robbie Jackson, will not have his contract renewed for the BBC One soap. This means Gaffney has already made his final appearance and will be quietly written out of future episodes.

The news comes after soap bosses were reportedly concerned about Gaffney’s behaviour off-screen.

At the start of October, the actor shared an image from a wellness health retreat on Instagram, saying it was “a step in the right direction”.

A spokesperson for EastEnders told RadioTimes.com: “We do not discuss personal contracts.”

View this post on Instagram

I have always talked about doing something like this but never actually committed to it, however sitting here on top of a mountain for the first time in my life I feel quite proud of myself. I’m not that guy who goes to the gym all the time so I had to find another way of giving myself a goal and this retreat was what I like to call ‘a step in the right direction’ My health is important I need to always be aware of that, not just physically but mentally. I’m not saying I ran the marathon even though at times it felt that way haha but either way I’ve give myself a pat on the back for stepping outside my comfort zone. Thanks to @roberthisee @theholisticretreat_ for giving me the tools to use my mind to achieve my future goals.

A post shared by Dean Gaffney (@deangaffney1) on

Gaffney hasn’t appeared in the soap for several weeks, with his character having jetted off to India to visit his son Sami.

The actor first played Robbie Jackson in 1993, portraying the troubled teen and best friend to Wellard the dog until 2003, when he left Albert Square for a life in India.

Although returning to play the character briefly over the next decade, it wasn’t until 2017 that Jackson returned to screens once more.

