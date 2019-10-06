Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The Walking Dead is renewed for season 11

The Walking Dead is renewed for season 11

....and Lauren Cohan will return as Maggie Greene later this season

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead fans can breathe a sigh of relief, after it was announced that the long-running series has been renewed for an eleventh season.

Advertisement

The announcement was made at New York Comic Con on Saturday, during which we also learnt that fan favourite Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene (the character hasn’t been seen since season nine, prior to the series’ six-year time jump), will also return in season ten.

Cohan made the announcement by running onto the stage mid-panel while wearing a mask, before surprising the delighted crowd.

Cohan previously left the show as a series regular during season eight, before returning for guest appearances during season nine.

It’s not yet known how the character will return, but Maggie’s reappearance was recently speculated after it was announced that the show would welcome the new cast addition of Dante, played by Juan Javier Cardenas, a character who has a romantic relationship with Maggie in the source comic books.

“All I can say about Maggie is she’s one of my favourite characters as well,” executive producer Denise Huth told RadioTimes.com. “I adore Lauren Cohan and there’s always the hope and prayer that she’s coming back to us. So I’m very hopeful that we will see her again.”

Advertisement

The Walking Dead season ten will premiere on Monday 7th October at 9pm on FOX in the UK.

Tags

All about The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Walking Dead

First look The Walking Dead's new female-led spin-off

The cast of Channel 4's Boys

When is Russell T Davies’ 1980s AIDS drama Boys on TV?

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Charlize Theron as Cipher in The Fate of the Furious

When is the Fast and Furious 9 release date? Cast, trailer, age rating and more

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead

Walking Dead producer “very hopeful” that Lauren Cohan will return as Maggie