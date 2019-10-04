Accessibility Links

  3. Joker soundtrack: every song featured in the new film

Joker soundtrack: every song featured in the new film

Songs from Frank Sinatra, Cream and Joy Division feature in the Batman prequel

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker (WB)

There are some pretty on-the-nose musical cues in Todd Phillips’ Joker, a Batman prequel starring Joaquin Phoenix as the caped crusader’s greatest nemesis.

The film is set in Gotham City in the 1970s, and explores how the unstable Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) goes from part-time clown to full-time supervillain.

Songs like Frank Sinatra’s ‘Send In The Clowns’ and Tony Bennet’s ‘Put On A Happy Face’ – exactly the kind that you would expect to appear in a self-serious take on the origin of the character – are employed at various stages throughout the film. As are tone-setting tracks from Joy Division and The Doors.

Subscribe to our playlist featuring all of the songs in the film below, and check out a full list of the tracks.

Full Joker Tracklist

  1. Frank Sinatra – Send IN The CLowns
  2. Jimmy Durante – Smile
  3. The Guess Who – Laughing
  4. Frank Sinatra – That’s Life
  5. Cream – White Room
  6. The Doors – People Are Strange
  7. Tony Bennett – Put On A  Happy Face
  8. Fred Astaire – Slap That Bass
  9. Nat King Cole – Smile
  10. Donovan – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  11. Patsy Cline & The Jordanairs – The Wayward Wind
  12. Pink Floyd – Brain Damage
  13. Joy Division – Atmosphere
  14. Liars – Left Speaker Blown
  15. Anja Garbarek – I Won’t Hurt You
  16. Bee Gees – I Started A Joke
  17. The Glitter Group – Rock And Roll Part 2

