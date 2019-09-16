When is Terry Pratchett show The Watch released? Who’s in it? What’s it about?

Has Good Omens left you itching for more Terry Pratchett on the small screen? Fear not, for BBC Studios is adapting the ‘City Watch’ subset of Pratchett’s Discworld novels into The Watch, an eight-part comedy drama series following misfit cops in a fantasy city.

What is the Watch about?

The Watch is a police procedural set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork where crime has been legalised.

The show will follow the cops of the City Watch as they rise from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe.

BBC Studios said that the show “gleefully rips up the genre rulebook, [and] follows several of Terry Pratchett’s best-loved creations on a riotous and emotional odyssey”.

When is The Watch on TV? And how can I watch it in the UK?

Given that filming doesn’t begin until the end of this month, we doubt we’ll see The Watch on screen for about a year or longer. Expect to see the series premiere sometime in 2020 or 2021.

Much like Killing Eve, The Watch was commissioned by BBC America and will likely air in the UK on one of the BBC channels, though this is currently unconfirmed.

Is there a trailer?

Again, filming doesn’t start until September 30 – expect a trailer nearer to release in 2020.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is led by Richard Dormer, best known for playing the flaming-sword wielding Beric Dondarrion in Game of Thrones, who will be starring as Sam Vines, Captain of the Watch (no, not that one).

“I’m so thrilled to be part of this brilliant madness and mayhem!” said Dormer, “I was immediately drawn to the multitude of layers to Sam Vimes, and I find the dynamic between him and his band of disenfranchised comrades very compelling.”

He will be joined by Jo Eaton-Kent as Constable Cheery, a forensics expert ostracised by her own kin, and Adam Hugil as Constable Carrot, the idealistic new recruit raised by dwarves.

Marama Corlett (Sick Note), Lara Rossi (Cheat) and Sam Adewunmi (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man) also star.