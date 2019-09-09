Unbelievable’s Netflix release date – cast, trailer and what it’s about

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” Netflix’s upcoming true crime series tells the story of an 18-year-old woman who reported a rape, before retracting the claim under pressure.

Advertisement

She was charged with false reporting and accepted a plea deal — two years later, her rapist was caught by two female detectives.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Unbelievable…

When is Unbelievable released on Netflix?

The true-crime series will be available to stream on Netflix on 13th September, 2019.

Is Unbelievable a true story?

Co-written by showrunner Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) with Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Netflix’s Unbelievable tells the story of Marie, an 18-year-old woman who in 2008 reported that she’d been bound by her own shoelaces and raped by a masked man at knifepoint. However, the male detectives on the case and even her foster mothers began to doubt her story, pointing out inconsistencies. Conceding that it may have all been a vivid dream, Marie was pressured into retracting her claim.

She was charged with false reporting and accepted a plea deal. However, similar cases were later reported elsewhere, leading two Colorado female detectives to band together, eventually finding Marie — and a serial rapist behind multiple attacks.

Is there a trailer for Unbelievable?

Yes, you can watch it below.

Who stars in Unbelievable?

Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever plays Marie Adler, a young woman who was living in transitional housing for former foster care children. She later reports being bound and raped by a masked man while she was at home alone.

Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards, Lincoln) and comedian Bridget Everett play her foster mothers, who begin to doubt the veracity of Marie’s story.

Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) and Oscar-nominee Toni Colette (Little Miss Sunshine) star as real-life Colorado detectives Karen DuVall and Grace Rasmussen, who pooled their resources after they discovered that they were working on two separate rape cases perpetrated by the same man.

Advertisement

Danielle Macdonald (Dumplin’) plays another victim of the serial rapist who attacked Marie.