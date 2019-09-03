The BBC has snapped up John Turturro’s adaptation of The Name of the Rose, Umberto Eco’s dark murder mystery set in an abbey in the fourteenth century…

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the series…

When is The Name of the Rose on TV?

The series will air on the BBC for UK viewers, and will likely begin later this year.

What is The Name of the Rose about?

Starring and co-written by John Turturro, the series is set in an abbey in A.D. 1327 and follows Franciscan monk William of Baskerville and his novice Adso von Melk. When they visit a monastery in the Alps, they learn that there’s been a murder, and they begin to investigate the mysterious events that led up to the violent death.

However, when they soon attract the attention and wrath of the sadistic inquisitor Bernard Gui, who has been sent by the Pope himself…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who stars in The Name of the Rose?

Emmy-winning American actor John Turturro (Transformers film franchise) plays Sherlock Holmes-eque Franciscan monk, William of Baskerville, while Damian Hardung (Red Band Society) plays novice Adso von Melk.

English actor Rupert Everett (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) plays Bernard Gui, who is sent to the abbey by the Pope John XXII.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for The Name of the Rose?

Yes, you can watch it below.