These are the best memes from the Love Island final

This year’s Love Island has come to an end following eight intense weeks of tears, fall-outs, betrayal, love triangles (and even love squares…) and epic group salmon dives.

After such an eventful series, it was only fitting that there was one last shock twist; new couple Greg and Amber beat the bookies’ favourite, Tommy and Molly-Mae, to the 50k, following an eventful night of samba dancing, tears — and even some poetry…

Check out all the best memes from the Love Island final below…

As the islanders prepared for their final day night in the villa, some viewers were particularly impressed by how Ovie and Greg scrubbed up for the Love Island Summer Ball — and by Greg’s poem…

Ovie and Greg #loveisland pic.twitter.com/aGVOCfNLhB — ovie is the black king (@yourcrushjorge) July 29, 2019

Greg can ruin my life and I’d ask him to do it all over again #loveisland pic.twitter.com/IRKTxScZSz — Isabelle (@isabxlle16) July 29, 2019

my fav couple lookin like they at the 1994 Oscars after party we love to see it #loveisland #loveIslandfinal pic.twitter.com/O2ukmageQk — ♡ (@isIandrants) July 29, 2019

As presenter Caroline Flack prepared to announce the final winners, some fans were preoccupied with one viewer’s theory that the Love Island champion couple always stand on the same side of Flack…

Me seeing if amber and Greg are stood on the right of Caroline #loveisland #loveIslandfinal pic.twitter.com/QP0aY8bxQM — h paige???? (@hollstat9) July 29, 2019

But Amber and Greg bucked that trend, beating bookies’ favourites Tommy and Molly-Mae — to an ecstatic Twitter response…

how i’ll sleep knowing that amber & greg have won #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5jlEgMOVOI — tweeter (@luvislandtweets) July 29, 2019

Some viewers were feeling doubly smug following Amber’s turbulent journey inside the villa, after she was ditched by Michael following Casa Amour (only for him to try — and fail — to couple up with her again when Greg was on the scene)…

Roses are red,

Greg is Irish,

This dickhead’s pride must be broken,

HOW’S THAT FOR –#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PO5yCHJ6gO — Nino (@NinoTweets1) July 29, 2019

Amber when she sees Michael and Joanna at the reunion #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/y1RDeGFcS1 — Frello Filho (@ShvngHXGh) July 29, 2019

Of course, some people were more shocked than others by the series’ outcome, and many eagle-eyed viewers spotted that fellow contestant Maura seemed more than a little surprised…

…while some viewers imagined how Molly-Mae might be feeling inside after being edged out by a brand-new couple.

molly mae regretting voting off anton and belle instead of amber and greg agdhdjhshs #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VZaToFc4x8 — asha (@ash_hirsi) July 29, 2019

Greg had only been in the villa for 12 days — but most of Twitter agreed that it couldn’t have happened to a nicer fella.

Greg –

•Rocked into the Villa two weeks ago

•Coupled up with Amber

•Wins 50k, completed it mate. #Loveisland #loveIslandfinal pic.twitter.com/xN6pb7taAM — Tyler Barnes (@tylerbarnes123) July 29, 2019

As the sun sets on the islanders’ Love Island journey, it looks like there’ll be plenty of fans to welcome them home…