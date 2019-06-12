Will Mason’s Home and Away arrest jeopardise his career in medicine?

Home and Away‘s Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) has been secretly conducting an illegal drugs trial to help little sister Raffy Morrison (Olivia Deeble) manage her symptoms of epilepsy by giving her cannabis oil – but when the cops catch him with a consignment of the illegal substance on Tuesday 11th June his whole future could be in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Troubled Raffy is undoubtedly benefitting from the secret CBD her wannabe-doctor sibling has been giving her, despite the risks as usage of the controversial drug is still against the law, hence keeping it on the down-low.

Mason is happy for her to continue the treatment, especially with her schoolwork piling up which could mean more stress and potentially more seizures, and he sneaks off to get his hands on more oil. Arranging to buy cannabis in bulk so they have enough to keep them going, Mason collects 300g – but as places the stash in his car he panics when the police pull him over and search the vehicle.

Arrested and dragged down the station on Wednesday 12th June, Mason is charged after being told he was in possession of a trafficable amount that may mean a possible jail sentence if he is convicted.

Will Mason go to prison for his secret drug trial?

Forced to come clean to angry siblings Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), Mason realises his efforts to help Raffy have backfired as she too could get in trouble with the law if he admits to the cops he had the drugs for medical reasons.

However, taking the full rap for trafficking threatens his chances of an internship at a prestigious hospital which will impact his dream of becoming a doctor… Putting family first, Mason declares his career doesn’t matter and helping Raffy is more important. But will he end up behind bars?

Advertisement