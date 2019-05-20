Toadie shocked as Andrea returns with news of Fake Dee in Neighbours

Neighbours revisits the blockbuster Fake Dee storyline when Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is reunited with Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) on Friday 31st May – what does she want from her ex, and how is Toadie’s brother Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) involved?

Last seen in a psychiatric unit following a breakdown after the birth of her and Toadie’s son Hugo, believing at one point she really was Dee Bliss, Toadie’s missing-presumed-dead ex-wife she posed as in order to extort money from the Rebecchis, Andrea has been released and is living near to Erinsborough.

Cop Mark Brennan tells Shane the news and with Toadie still mourning wife Sonya’s tragic passing, the elder Rebecchi brother decides to visit Andrea and find out what she’s up to – and if she poses a threat to his family.

Andrea appears to be getting her life back on track and ends up telling Shane her all about the mystery man she met at the Salamanca Markets in Tasmania who recognised her as ‘Karen’, but Shane is not sure whether he buys her theory this could be evidence the real Dee is out there somewhere, living under an assumed name…

What does Andrea tell Shane about the real Dee?

Wanting closure for Toadie, Shane decides to help Andrea investigate further and she agrees to letting him in on her search – but only if he lets her see Hugo. Sneaking her back to Ramsay Street before he gets a chance to explain things to his sibling, Shane is mortified when Toad finds him and Andrea together and demands to know what’s going on… Is Andrea back to cause more mischief? Or could her return be setting up the mystery of whether Real Dee is still alive finally being resolved?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com last year, West teased her next stint on Neighbours as being part of “a fantastic storyline that I think is going to be the best in Neighbours’ history. I’m putting it out there, I really don’t think I’m pushing it saying that.

“All I can say is there is more to come in 2019, it will get even bigger and even more fantastical than it is now. I can’t wait for the challenge!”

