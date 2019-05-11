Lola’s ex-fiance Ewan reveals all about Ben death threat – new EastEnders pics

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) will be left stunned in the coming weeks on EastEnders when her former fiance Ewan (Riley Jones) resurfaces and announces that he’s come to take her and Lexi home.

Advertisement

Scenes to be shown on Monday 20 May will see Lola lash out and put Ewan in his place, only for matters to quickly escalate when Ewan drops the bombshell that Ben threatened him to stay away. But will Lola believe what she’s being told?

When did Ben threaten Ewan?

Last month, Ewan came down to Walford from Newcastle, having grown paranoid that something was going on between Lola and her ex-boyfriend Jay.

But a devious Ben lay in wait for Ewan with the intention of getting him out of the picture for good.

Upping the menace, Ben told Ewan the chilling story of how he’d killed family friend Heather Trott when he was just 16 years old.

After stealing Ewan’s phone to stop him contacting Lola, Ben then warned Ewan to go back home to Newcastle and forget all about Lola – or he’d kill Ewan and his foster mum!

Up until the moment that Ewan returns, Lola has remained unaware of the real reason behind his sudden change of heart regarding their life together. But might this finally be the moment that the scales fall from her eyes and she realises the full extent of Ben’s duplicity?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.