Blind Date to include bisexual contestants for the first time

Paul O'Grady said he was sure former host Cilla Black "would have been proud"

Since the dating show’s reboot back in 2017, Blind Date has introduced all-female and all-male line-ups, featuring LGBTQ+ singletons — while fans also loved last year’s drag queen special.

Now for the first time the show will include bisexual contestants, with a new episode airing in May featuring a mixed line-up of singletons for dater Jordan.

The beauty consultant will choose between three singletons: Jesse, a model; Lily, a support worker; and master’s student Zoe.

Host Paul O’Grady said that he was “delighted” by the change, adding that he believed the show’s former host, the late Cilla Black, would have approved.

“I’m delighted that Blind Date is continuing to be inclusive by giving a platform to those who identify as bisexual,” O’Grady said.

“It was a joy to film and I’m sure Cilla would have been proud.”

Blind Date airs Sunday nights at 8pm on Channel 5

All about Blind Date

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

