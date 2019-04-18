Laurie KIDNAPPED in Hollyoaks as Brody seeks revenge

Hollyoaks villain Laurie Shelby (Kyle Pryor) is making life hell for wife Sinead Shelby (Stephanie Davis) and colleague Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), but Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) decides it’s time for him to pay – so he kidnaps the toxic teacher and locks him in his car until he admits his evil deeds…

Sinead is terrified of her horrid husband after he raped her, and is so frozen with fear she has not divulged the details of her ordeal. In upcoming episodes she confides in Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) she is frightened of her spouse, but it appears she stops short of revealing the full extent of his actions as in the coming week Mrs Shelby is trying to sneakily discredit him with the help of old flame Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

Discovering Laurie paid off ex-workmate Georgia to drop a sexual harassment case against him in at his last job, Sinead becomes suspicious the similar situation playing out at Hollyoaks High where Sienna has accused him of the same thing could be genuine, despite Laurie’s claims it’s all lies and Sinead’s initial assumption the pair were having an affair.

However, manipulative Laurie manages to mess with his wife’s mind yet again and she ends up giving him another chance – but as Laurie also looks set to talk his way out of Sienna’s allegation, protective Brody leaps to his girlfriend’s defence and on Monday 22nd April (E4 showing) he kidnaps Mr Shelby!

Will Brody murder rapist Laurie?

Holding him captive in his car until he confesses Sienna is telling the truth, hot-headed Brody only ends up making things worse for Sienna – giving puppet master Laurie the upper hand once more.

Can anyone expose the truth about predatory Laurie’s true colours? And will Sinead finally escape his clutches as she tells him she has to go away on a training course for a few weeks, seizing the opportunity to get out of her abusive marriage?

