While the fling was going on naughty Mandy was also half-heartedly trying for a baby with her hubby, who was aware his wife had been driven into the arms of another man due to his issues with alcohol but not that said arms were that of his best friend.

By the time Mandy and Darren were living together as a couple and she fell pregnant, the ambiguity of the dates sparked a 'Who's the daddy?' drama exacerbated when the unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida which had run in Luke's family.

Even though the baby is named 'Darren Junior', there's still a question mark over his paternity and insecure Darren sneakily sends off for a DNA test, while Luke tells son Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) on a prison visit he hopes the kid is his and he wants Mandy back.

More like this

When the results come in Mandy and Darren are too scared to look, so Ollie announces the outcome. Whether it's Luke or Darren, life is about to change for the Morgans and Osbornes forever…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.