Gemma pregnant with Chesney’s quadruplets in Coronation Street baby twist?

Coronation Street‘s Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) could be hearing the patter of tiny feet four times over as rumour has it she will fall pregnant with quadruplets by Chesney Brown (Sam Aston).

Advertisement

According to The Sun, the kebab shop co-workers, who have been embroiled in a long-running love triangle in which Ches has been torn between gobby best mate Gem and sweet-natured hairdresser Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell), will enjoy a night of passion in an upcoming storyline that results in a shock pregnancy for the wacky Ms Winter.

During their first scan, the couple are told the mum-to-be is expecting not one but four babies, much to their surprise. The tabloid claims an insider has revealed new producer Iain MacLeod has masterminded the story as a way of injecting some “old-fashioned humour” back into the ITV soap, and hopes giving the much-loved pairing this pregnancy will have viewers “in stitches.”

Hilarity apparently ensues as Gemma begins to think of ways she can make money out of her big baby news, but her friend and landlady Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) is not so thrilled about the life-changing development. She is said to be sick of her tenant’s rampant sex life with her new man under her roof which leads to the queen of the Kabin throwing them out!

Surely Rita wouldn’t see her surrogate daughter Gemma homeless with four little ones on the way?

The twist, if true, will make young Chesney a father of five, as he already has a seven-year-old son Joseph, whose mother Katy Armstrong was tragically killed in an off-screen car crash in 2017, two years after actress Georgia May Foote left the role.

Advertisement