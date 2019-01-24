“This is possibly the BBC’s finest hour” – 9 of the best reactions to Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family

Last night, Danny Dyer swapped the mean streets of EastEnders to head out solo, fronting the first of his two-part BBC historical programme.

Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family saw the 41-year-old explore his fairly regal family tree, after it came to light in a 2016 episode of Who Do You Think You Are? that he was a descendant of Edward III.

The new show saw Dyer discover he was also related to a saint, eat a cow’s tongue and fight a watermelon as he fully embraced the life his regal ancestors were thought to have lived.

Grab a cuppa and some snacks! A right nutty royal caper through @MrDDyer’s family tree starts in half an hour on BBC One. #RightRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/onSiMreec3 — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 23, 2019

While some were previously sniffy about Dyer fronting a programme of this sort (before having even watched it, may we add), the NTA winner turned opinions around, with viewers lapping up his documentary style.

Taking to Twitter, fans were eager to say how much they enjoyed his romp through history, with some loving it for Dyer’s utterly hilarious one-liners.

I really hope someone is making this entire program into GIFs. I want to post 'That's how you want your cheese delivered. In an old sack' on my t/l everyday. #RightRoyalFamily — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 23, 2019

“Go on…clump him” is the new “once more unto the breach, dear friends” #RightRoyalFamily — jack wilkinson (@jaksilvershore) January 23, 2019

A question as old as time from Danny Dyer there – "Why ain't I up there tonguing a princess?" #RightRoyalFamily — Paul Dryburgh (@pablodiablo74) January 23, 2019

"Have you pissed on it?" – the question every history programme now needs to ask. #RightRoyalFamily — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) January 23, 2019

While others lauded it for being genuinely educational.

There’s a debate among some historians and educators as to how we should make history more accessible and popular in schools. I genuinely think we might have just found the answer in Danny Dyer. #RightRoyalFamily — Christopher Wood (@crwexe) January 23, 2019

History lessons at school would have been so much better if Danny Dyer had been the teacher! #RightRoyalFamily — Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) January 23, 2019

I’m sticking my neck out there, ready to get it chopped off, but….. I thought #RightRoyalFamily @BBCOne was great! I’ve spent years trying to get this point across. Sir Dyer says it & perhaps it will stick. History can be funny and entertaining too [now runs for cover]…. https://t.co/vRkaSNUmBa — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) January 24, 2019

And for some it was up there with the BBC’s best programming…

This is possibly the BBCs finest hour #RightRoyalFamily — 🥧🐭Shauna 🎠🦡 (@shaunadennett09) January 23, 2019

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards this week, Dyer explained that he was “really proud” of the programme.

“I’m really proud of it actually because it’s just me learning about history with the audience and my relatives,” he said. “It’s different and it’s got something about it.”

“Some have said we’re all distantly related to Edward III because he had so many illegitimate children but I think some people just want to p*** on my parade.”

Long live King Danny Dyer. Never change.

Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family continues Wednesday at 9pm on BBC1