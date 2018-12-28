BBC axes Film review show after 47 years

It’s the end credits for the BBC’s long-running movie review show Film, with Film 2018 the final instalment in the series.

A new programme for film reviews is now currently being considered by the BBC, as the Corporation considers new ways to shake up its arts coverage.

Film initially launched in 1971 with Barry Norman at the helm for 26 years.

Norman, who died in 2017, made the show compulsive viewing for film fans thanks to his fearless approach to interviewing Hollywood A-listers.

Speaking in 2014, he named George Clooney, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer as some of his favourite interviewees while presenting Film.

Jonathan Ross then fronted the show for 11 years, before Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman presented as the last permanent host before leaving in 2016, with a series of guest hosts, including Charlie Brooker, Zoe Ball and Edith Bowman, taking the reins.

A spokesperson for the BBC explained, “We are constantly looking at how we present the arts to ensure we are serving all audiences in the best way possible.

“In 2019 we will be creating an enhanced offer for lovers of film both on television and online which will be a more consistent approach across the year and will replace the Film Show. We’re still working through the details and will have more news about what this will look like soon.”

“Those interested in film can also watch and listen to other film-programming across the BBC.”