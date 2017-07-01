Norman continued to write a weekly column for Radio Times magazine, celebrating all things film in the cinema and on the small screen.

A statement from his daughters Samantha and Emma confirmed the news: "He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career."

Radio Times film editor Andrew Collins paid tribute to his friend and "one of his childhood heroes".

"One of the great personal pleasures for me when I joined Radio Times in 1999 was the chance to meet - and subsequently work alongside - one of my childhood heroes," he said.

"I avidly watched his BBC Film programme as a teenage film fan, and it was Barry’s witty, urbane, knowledgable style that made me want to review films - I wouldn’t have dreamed I could do it for a living, but aged 16, I started writing reviews in my diary. In my 1981 diary, I named Barry as my Person of the Year."

His colleagues, including BBC film critic Mark Kermode and presenter Jonathan Ross, also paid tribute.

"I was a teenage Barry Norman fan" – Andrew Collins celebrates his childhood hero