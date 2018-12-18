Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. David and Shona to split as killer Clayton returns to Coronation Street?

David and Shona to split as killer Clayton returns to Coronation Street?

Shona becomes embroiled in a drug smuggling scheme

Screen Shot 2018-12-18 at 08.59.47

Coronation Street murderer Clayton Hibbs will resurface next year to put his mum Shona Ramsay’s relationship with David Platt in jeopardy. Clayton has, of course, been behind bars ever since he was convicted of killing David’s wife Kylie in 2016.

Advertisement

But Shona will become tempted to take part in a scheme cooked up by the Corrie killer to smuggle drugs into prison, all of which will put her romance with David to the test. Said show boss Iain MacLeod:

“The fact that David is in love with the mother of the boy who killed the love of his life is so huge and such a ripe area for us to explore. So, yes, Clayton rears his ugly, criminal head and throws a massive spanner in the works for David as he he tries to embroil Shona in a plot to smuggle drugs into prison. It becomes a story about Shona and her son and will provide the biggest challenge to her relationship with David since the Josh story.”

14_Coro_David_Shona-630x400

As regular viewers will recall, David temporarily turned his back on Shona earlier this year after he was raped by garage mechanic Josh Tucker. But the pair eventually reconciled after David found the courage to speak out his ordeal. Now, though, this latest drama involving Clayton will provide fresh anguish for the pair.

Added MacLeod: “It will ultimately become quite gritty – you can expect the storyline to kick off relatively early in the new year and play right the way through.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-12-18 at 09.51.03
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 26th June 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9498 Wednesday 4 July 2018 - 1st Ep David Platt [JACK P SHEPHERD] calls in the cafe and stuns Shona Ramsey [JULIA GOULDING] by getting down on one knee and proposing. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Andrew Boyce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: watch David propose to Shona – see the brand-new scene

itvjh

Coronation Street: David pushed to the edge in prison by Shona’s revelation – watch the scene

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 11.02.25

Coronation Street: Shona gets passionate with David – but she’s hiding a big secret!

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Tuesday 27 March 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9423 Friday 6th April 2018 - 1st Ep Shona Ramsey [JULIE GOULDING] is pleased when David Platt [JACK P SHEPHERD] asks to meet her in the Rovers and confides in Josh that he might have come to his senses. She’s gutted when David arrives in the pub with the rest of her stuff in bags. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Andrew Boyce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: David throws Shona out as he hides his rape ordeal – Julia Goulding interview