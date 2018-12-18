David and Shona to split as killer Clayton returns to Coronation Street?

Coronation Street murderer Clayton Hibbs will resurface next year to put his mum Shona Ramsay’s relationship with David Platt in jeopardy. Clayton has, of course, been behind bars ever since he was convicted of killing David’s wife Kylie in 2016.

But Shona will become tempted to take part in a scheme cooked up by the Corrie killer to smuggle drugs into prison, all of which will put her romance with David to the test. Said show boss Iain MacLeod:

“The fact that David is in love with the mother of the boy who killed the love of his life is so huge and such a ripe area for us to explore. So, yes, Clayton rears his ugly, criminal head and throws a massive spanner in the works for David as he he tries to embroil Shona in a plot to smuggle drugs into prison. It becomes a story about Shona and her son and will provide the biggest challenge to her relationship with David since the Josh story.”

As regular viewers will recall, David temporarily turned his back on Shona earlier this year after he was raped by garage mechanic Josh Tucker. But the pair eventually reconciled after David found the courage to speak out his ordeal. Now, though, this latest drama involving Clayton will provide fresh anguish for the pair.

Added MacLeod: “It will ultimately become quite gritty – you can expect the storyline to kick off relatively early in the new year and play right the way through.”

