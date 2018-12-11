Passion for Carla and Peter at New Year on Coronation Street – Chris Gascoyne interview

On-off Coronation Street couple Peter Barlow and Carla Connor look set to reunite at the start of 2019 – in the less-than-romantic surroundings of a disused snooker hall. So why are pair getting passionate over the baize? And will sparks be flying by the final frame?

The upcoming drama will see Carla cast doubt on Peter’s plans to buy the business, warning him that the snooker hall is a money pit. As she challenges him to a game, Carla suggests that if she wins, Peter should pull out of the sale. And Corrie viewers can expect the temperatures to rise as the former lovers pick up their cues.

“They’re there on their own on New Year’s Eve and end up getting very close,” reveals actor Chris Gascoyne. “It’s a case of will-they-won’t-they? Carla and Peter are still very close and there’s unfinished business there. I think that they will get back together. It’s what the audience wants.”

Coronation Street isn’t yet revealing what the long-term future for Peter and Carla will be, but her words of warning will certainly be enough for Peter to reconsider his latest business venture. And yet despite Peter now being without a career, Gascoyne reveals that his character is feeling buoyant about the future:

“At the moment, he feels fantastic. Peter is telling everyone that he’s got away from the rat race. He’s very zen.” But with recent press reports having revealed that Peter and Simon are about to be involved in a dramatic fiery stunt after being gifted a boat by Carla, it doesn’t seem like that sense of peace will be lasting long.

Peter will initially see the boat as a means to escape the Street, only to have his hopes dashed: “He thinks he’s going to go. He sees it as a way to leave, but it’s a dream. That’s the sad thing – he’s doing this boat up in order to leave life in Weatherfield behind. That’s why he’s putting so much work into it. Then there’s the tragedy of what happens.” You can find out what the ramifications for Peter will be early next year…

