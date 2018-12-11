Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Passion for Carla and Peter at New Year on Coronation Street – Chris Gascoyne interview

Passion for Carla and Peter at New Year on Coronation Street – Chris Gascoyne interview

"I think that they will get back together. It's what the audience wants," says the Corrie star

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No use before Tuesday 11th December 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9653 Monday 31st December 2018 Carla Connor [ALISON KING] warns Peter Barlow [CHRIS GASCOYNE] that the snooker hall is a money pit and challenges him to a game of snooker, suggesting if she wins he pulls out of the sale. Over a charged game, temperatures rise as they relive their past. The chemistry still very much alive between them will the pair admit their feelings? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Andrew Boyce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

On-off Coronation Street couple Peter Barlow and Carla Connor look set to reunite at the start of 2019 – in the less-than-romantic surroundings of a disused snooker hall. So why are pair getting passionate over the baize? And will sparks be flying by the final frame?

Advertisement

The upcoming drama will see Carla cast doubt on Peter’s plans to buy the business, warning him that the snooker hall is a money pit. As she challenges him to a game, Carla suggests that if she wins, Peter should pull out of the sale. And Corrie viewers can expect the temperatures to rise as the former lovers   pick up their cues.

“They’re there on their own on New Year’s Eve and end up getting very close,” reveals actor Chris Gascoyne. “It’s a case of will-they-won’t-they? Carla and Peter are still very close and there’s unfinished business there. I think that they will get back together. It’s what the audience wants.”

Coronation Street isn’t yet revealing what the long-term future for Peter and Carla will be, but her words of warning will certainly be enough for Peter to reconsider his latest business venture. And yet despite Peter now being without a career, Gascoyne reveals that his character is feeling buoyant about the future:

“At the moment, he feels fantastic. Peter is telling everyone that he’s got away from the rat race. He’s very zen.” But with recent press reports having revealed that Peter and Simon are about to be involved in a dramatic fiery stunt after being gifted a boat by Carla, it doesn’t seem like that sense of peace will be lasting long.

31_12_coro_carla_peter_02

Peter will initially see the boat as a means to escape the Street, only to have his hopes dashed: “He thinks he’s going to go. He sees it as a way to leave, but it’s a dream. That’s the sad thing – he’s doing this boat up in order to leave life in Weatherfield behind. That’s why he’s putting so much work into it. Then there’s the tragedy of what happens.” You can find out what the ramifications for Peter will be early next year…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No use before Tuesday 11th December 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9653 Monday 31st December 2018 Carla Connor [ALISON KING] warns Peter Barlow [CHRIS GASCOYNE] that the snooker hall is a money pit and challenges him to a game of snooker, suggesting if she wins he pulls out of the sale. Over a charged game, temperatures rise as they relive their past. The chemistry still very much alive between them will the pair admit their feelings? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Andrew Boyce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

26460

When is Coronation Street on over Christmas 2018? Final ITV schedule confirmed

15_08_coro_carla_peter_01fddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd-29df

Coronation Street: Peter and Carla targeted in drive-by gun drama

29_08_CORO_PETER_CARLA_02

Tina McIntyre lookalike shocks Peter in tonight’s Coronation Street (Spoilers)

Coronation Street Christmas preview 2018

Coronation Street reveals 8 big spoilers for Christmas 2018