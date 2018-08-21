Accessibility Links

When is BBC2’s Horizon: Stopping Male Suicide on TV?

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, and Dr Xand van Tullekan is setting out to discover why

Horizon: Stopping Male Suicide (BBC)

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK. That statistic means that the thing most likely to kill Dr Xand van Tullekan is himself. And in Horizon’s latest documentary, he wants to find out why.

Here’s everything you need to know about Horizon: Stopping Male Suicide.

What time is Horizon: Stopping Male Suicide on TV?

Horizon: Stopping Male Suicide airs on BBC2 at 9pm on Wednesday 22nd August.

What’s the documentary about?

A moving and wide-ranging documentary, presenter Dr Xand van Tullekan discusses his own mental health, and uses himself as an example of how suicidal thoughts can be concealed behind the most funny and seemingly happy exteriors. He also finds that there’s not one factor like mental health or isolation that can explain away suicide.

In one poignant moment, he describes how his brother will occasionally call him to ask (semi-jokingly): “You’re not gong to kill yourself, are you?”

The presenter also gathers a wide range of testimonies from men who’ve been affected by suicide, including Kevin Hines, one of roughly 30 people to ever survive a suicide attempt at San Fransisco’s Golden Gate Bridge in the US, and British man who attempted to hang himself not long after his best friend died by suicide.

Horizon: Stopping Male Suicide airs on BBC2 at 9pm on Wednesday 22nd August

