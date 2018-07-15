Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Where is Love Island filmed?

Where is Love Island filmed?

The villa is getting a refurb. Yep, the islanders will be staying in exactly the same abode as last year...

Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

Almost as beautiful as the Love Island contestants themselves is the show’s stunning villa.

Advertisement

So for this year’s series, ITV have decided to return to exactly the same place. The new crop of islanders will be decamping to the sun-soaked Spanish abode that was home to Kem, Chris, Olivia, Amber and the rest of 2017’s cast.

But where exactly is it?

UPDATED: An A&E doctor, a boyband member – Love Island 2018 cast CONFIRMED

Well, the villa itself is in Mallorca, just outside the sleepy town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the island’s stunning east coast.

Love Island Villa 2018
Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV)

It’s also at the top of a very steep, bumpy track – no doubt so that it’s far away from prying eyes.

Ahead of last year’s series, the producers created an outdoor gym, a hot tub and a seating area to accompany the existing (heated) infinity pool.

Love Island Villa 2018
Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV)

ITV have had the painters and decorators in to renovate the gaff, but all that funky neon from last year is still alive and well.

Sadly, though, the villa is privately owned so you can’t rent it for a massive sleepover with all your mates when the Love Island lot move out.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Advertisement

Tags

All about Love Island

You vs Chris and Kem
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Which Love Island couples are still together?

144494.750002f4-8006-426b-a620-d39638731efb

How to be on Love Island 2018

ITV, TL

Caroline Flack jets off to Love Island 2018 in new ITV teaser

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Better get grafting – Love Island is coming to Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more