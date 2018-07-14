Zombieland 2 is officially happening with the original cast

Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin are all reprising their roles

Rumours about a second film have been circulating for years, but now Sony has confirmed that Zombieland 2 will go into production at the beginning of 2019 and will be released in October of that year, a decade after the first movie.

The 2009 cult film is a mesh of horror and comedy, and follows four strangers who meet in a Zombie-ridden apocalyptic world.

Director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool) are also returning for the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new movie will take the foursome “from the White House to the American heartland as they face off against new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors”.