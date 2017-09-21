Emma Stone made her "incredible" Hillary Clinton meeting really awkward: "I look like I'm naked"
The actress discovered the problem with strapless dresses...
Emma Stone probably won't be framing the photo of her posing with Hillary Clinton.
The actress, who is currently starring in the movie Battle of the Sexes as tennis star Billie Jean King, bumped into the ex-US presidential candidate and former First Lady backstage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
She couldn't miss the opportunity to get a snap of her and Clinton holding up T-shirts with Billie Jean King's face on them - but when she got a chance to look at the photo, she realised there was something a little odd about it.
"Can I also point something out beyond this very cool photo?" she asked Colbert. "Which is, I get a chance to meet Hillary Clinton – which is just unfathomable and incredible – and I look like I’m nude.”
Colbert admitted: “It does look like you are topless.”
The actress poked fun at herself, joking: "Like… really? You have one shot! But - whatever."
Battle of the Sexes is based on the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, who is played by Steve Carrell.