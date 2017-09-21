She couldn't miss the opportunity to get a snap of her and Clinton holding up T-shirts with Billie Jean King's face on them - but when she got a chance to look at the photo, she realised there was something a little odd about it.

"Can I also point something out beyond this very cool photo?" she asked Colbert. "Which is, I get a chance to meet Hillary Clinton – which is just unfathomable and incredible – and I look like I’m nude.”

Colbert admitted: “It does look like you are topless.”

More like this

The actress poked fun at herself, joking: "Like… really? You have one shot! But - whatever."

Advertisement

Battle of the Sexes is based on the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, who is played by Steve Carrell.