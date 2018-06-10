Accessibility Links

First Bond Girl Eunice Gayson dies

The actress, who played Sylvia Trench in Dr No, was 007's first love interest

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 23: Eunice Gayson attends the Royal World Premiere of 'Skyfall' at Royal Albert Hall on October 23, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/WireImage)

Eunice Gayson, the actress who played the first ever ‘Bond girl’, has died at the age of 90.

“We are devastated to hear that our dear friend and client Eunice Gayson sadly passed away on 8th June 2018,” Gayson’s management agency wrote in an official statement on their website.

On her official Twitter account, Gayson was remembered as “an amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed.”

The actress, who was born in London in 1928, played the first love interest for Sean Connery’s 007.

James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to her in a statement released on the official Bond Twitter account.

“We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first ‘Bond girl’ who played Sylvia Trench in Dr No and From Russia With Love has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.

All about Dr No

