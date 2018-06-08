Love Island’s Dani compares herself to Meghan Markle as she shares first kiss with Jack

It seems Dani is royally loved up with pen salesman Jack – finally – as the pair share a kiss in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

After all the will-they-won’t-they, Danny Dyer’s daughter decides to give Jack another go, putting the revelation he’s cheated on all his exes to the back of her mind.

According to 21-year-old Dani, it’s what her Nan would want – she’d say “what are you doing Dan, stop being a div.” Good advice, Nan.

But there’s trouble in paradise with a recoupling – and a dumping – on the cards. Hayley and Dani had decided to swap their friend-zoned boys, but the latter’s reunion with Jack leaves the Liverpudlian model vulnerable. Given that she can’t remember Eyal’s name, ending things was probably the right thing to do – even if it leads to her leaving the villa.

Dani prepares for an awkward conversation, but Hayley is relatively accommodating. “If she genuinely feels them feelings and she feels like she’s being genuine to herself then yeah I believe she should give it a go. Why not?” she says in the Beach Hut. Although her facial expression suggests otherwise…

With the crisis averted, Dani and Jack have a chat in the garden where Jack opens up about his feelings:

“This is the happiest I’ve felt since I’ve been here. I promise you. Jokes aside. I feel like a weight’s been lifted. I do, I honestly do.”

And then the two celebrate with a cheeky kiss, prompting cheers from their delighted fellow islanders.

Dani is clearly over the moon: “We had a kiss and I felt like I just got married! Like when Meghan walked down the aisle and got married and that, I feel like that was me and everyone was cheering. It was lovely.”

Jack can hardly contain his enthusiasm either: “I tell you what, I’m like a Cheshire cat, I can’t stop smiling. It just felt nice and natural. I’m really happy and I’m excited now.”

The Love Island Villa isn’t quite Windsor, but whatever makes you happy Dani. She’ll have to get her Dad on the phone to St. George’s Chapel ASAP.