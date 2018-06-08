Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Love Island’s Dani compares herself to Meghan Markle as she shares first kiss with Jack

Love Island’s Dani compares herself to Meghan Markle as she shares first kiss with Jack

Dani decides to "give it a chance" with Jack in tonight's episode

Dani and Jack in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

It seems Dani is royally loved up with pen salesman Jack – finally – as the pair share a kiss in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Advertisement

After all the will-they-won’t-they, Danny Dyer’s daughter decides to give Jack another go, putting the revelation he’s cheated on all his exes to the back of her mind.

According to 21-year-old Dani, it’s what her Nan would want – she’d say “what are you doing Dan, stop being a div.” Good advice, Nan.

But there’s trouble in paradise with a recoupling – and a dumping – on the cards. Hayley and Dani had decided to swap their friend-zoned boys, but the latter’s reunion with Jack leaves the Liverpudlian model vulnerable. Given that she can’t remember Eyal’s name, ending things was probably the right thing to do – even if it leads to her leaving the villa.

Dani prepares for an awkward conversation, but Hayley is relatively accommodating. “If she genuinely feels them feelings and she feels like she’s being genuine to herself then yeah I believe she should give it a go. Why not?” she says in the Beach Hut. Although her facial expression suggests otherwise…

Hayley on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Hayley on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

With the crisis averted, Dani and Jack have a chat in the garden where Jack opens up about his feelings:

“This is the happiest I’ve felt since I’ve been here. I promise you. Jokes aside. I feel like a weight’s been lifted. I do, I honestly do.”

And then the two celebrate with a cheeky kiss, prompting cheers from their delighted fellow islanders.

Dani is clearly over the moon: “We had a kiss and I felt like I just got married! Like when Meghan walked down the aisle and got married and that, I feel like that was me and everyone was cheering. It was lovely.”

Dani and Jack on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Dani and Jack on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Jack can hardly contain his enthusiasm either: “I tell you what, I’m like a Cheshire cat, I can’t stop smiling. It just felt nice and natural. I’m really happy and I’m excited now.”

Advertisement

The Love Island Villa isn’t quite Windsor, but whatever makes you happy Dani. She’ll have to get her Dad on the phone to St. George’s Chapel ASAP.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Dani Dyer Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island episode four Hayley Hughes Laura Anderson

Love Island fans know exactly who will be dumped during tonight’s recoupling

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Love Island contestants group shot

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson on Love Island 2018

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more