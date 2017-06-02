Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Outlander star Sam Heughan set for leading role in new Hollywood spy comedy

Outlander star Sam Heughan set for leading role in new Hollywood spy comedy

The name's Fraser, Jamie Fraser

139460.9aadfaf3-d2b0-4b14-a885-8d9cf913d916

Outlander star Sam Heughan is set to swap the Scottish highlands for the Hollywood hills after landing a leading role in a brand new film comedy.

Advertisement

The Spy Who Dumped me tells the tale of two women (played by Kate McKinnion and Mila Kunis) who find themselves in the middle of an international conspiracy when one of them realises their ex (who, yep, dumped them) was actually a spy.

Heughan will play another spy in what will be his first leading role in a major feature film – although he previously starred opposite the late Roger Moore in TV movie A Princess for Christmas, so we’re hoping he picked up some top tips from the former 007.

Heughan’s Outlander co-star and on-screen wife certainly seems VERY happy for him, tweeting her congratulations after Deadline broke the news.

And Heughan had a suitably cheeky reply.

Advertisement

The Spy Who Dumped Me will be filmed this summer, with a July 2018 release date planned. Outlander season 3, meanwhile, will be available to stream from September.

Tags

All about Outlander

Outlander Season 3 finale
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

138565.240d8e87-7548-41d1-a732-fff7281cde3e

5 of Roger Moore’s best James Bond moments

139222.5ed4b5fb-f7c3-4fb2-8d30-fba6c001f193

Diana Gabaldon reveals details of Outlander prequel about Jamie Fraser’s parents

imagenotavailable1

Tom Baker in Star Wars, Hayley in the Tardis and a Doctor Who countdown: 7 days in sci-fi and beyond

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are awful spies in new trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more