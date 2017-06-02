Outlander star Sam Heughan set for leading role in new Hollywood spy comedy

Outlander star Sam Heughan is set to swap the Scottish highlands for the Hollywood hills after landing a leading role in a brand new film comedy.

The Spy Who Dumped me tells the tale of two women (played by Kate McKinnion and Mila Kunis) who find themselves in the middle of an international conspiracy when one of them realises their ex (who, yep, dumped them) was actually a spy.

Heughan will play another spy in what will be his first leading role in a major feature film – although he previously starred opposite the late Roger Moore in TV movie A Princess for Christmas, so we’re hoping he picked up some top tips from the former 007.

Heughan’s Outlander co-star and on-screen wife certainly seems VERY happy for him, tweeting her congratulations after Deadline broke the news.

And Heughan had a suitably cheeky reply.

@DEADLINE thank you MoanyPenny — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 2, 2017

The Spy Who Dumped Me will be filmed this summer, with a July 2018 release date planned. Outlander season 3, meanwhile, will be available to stream from September.