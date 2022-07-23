Snyderverse fans, temper your expectations, as the Batman V Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League director has actually announced that he will guest star on long-running animated series Teen Titan's Go!, playing a version of himself.

It's official, Zack Snyder is returning to the DC universe - just not in the way you might expect.

The director revealed on Twitter: "Hey DC fans! I am so excited to be a special guest in an upcoming episode of Teen Titans Go! Check it out THIS FALL on Cartoon Network".

The announcement was also confirmed in a Cartoon Network presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that Snyder's appearance will be part of the series' 365th episode, titled 365!

The Hollywood Reporter states that in the episode, the Titans want their 365th episode to be extra special, so they choose Snyder to be their director.

This news comes as comic artist and writer Jim Lee, who is currently working on DC film projects, spoke at another Comic-Con panel this weekend, and when asked if he was working on Snyderverse projects he responded: "I work on the projects that are in development.

"I think the Snyder Cut was Zack’s vision realised, and it was a really satisfying story he told, but there’s no plans for additional work on that material."

Earlier this week Rolling Stone reported that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign to get Snyder's version of Justice League released was fuelled by fake accounts and bots online.

Teen Titans Go! is a comedic animated take on the classic comics characters which has been running on Cartoon Network since 2013, and got its own feature film, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, in 2018.

Teen Titans Go! seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

