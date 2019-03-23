Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried join the cast of new Scooby-Doo film
The two Hollywood stars will enter Mystery Inc for the animated movie Scoobs
Zoinks! Looks like the upcoming Scooby-Doo animated film is signing some major stars, with Zac Efron and Mean Girls actor Amanda Seyfried joining its voice cast.
But who are the two actors playing in the Scoob movie? Fortunately, this isn’t another mystery we’ve got on our hands, gang: Efron will be voicing dapper Fred, while Seyfried will take on the role of Daphne, according to Deadline.
Earlier in March, it was revealed Will Forte (who voiced Abraham Lincoln in the Lego movies) will voice Shaggy, while Annihilation’s Gina Rodriguez would take the part of Velma.
Frank Weller, who has voiced Scooby since 2002 will once again play the titular talking dog.
However, Scoob won’t just follow Mystery Inc on the hunt for clues. The gang will reportedly be joined by other members of the Hanna-Barbera family – which include characters of The Yogi Bear Show and The Jetsons – to take down Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly.
Scoob will be the first Scooby-Doo feature film since the critically-panned Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, the sequel to 2002’s Scooby-Doo.