Now the latest increasingly weird attempt at this has been revealed by Warner Bros (again) – a cinematic universe based around the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons, including Scooby Doo, the Flintstones, The Smurfs, Top Cat, The Jetsons and Wacky Races.

The announcement was made yesterday at industry trade show CinemaCon, including that this shared universe will begin with a Scooby Doo reboot named S.C.O.O.B. in 2018.

Currently no other films in this endeavour have release dates yet (the presentation noted that S.C.O.O.B. would be “our first shot at unlocking the whole Hanna-Barbera Universe.”), though according to SlashFilm some concept art was shown of the characters interacting.

More like this

Also, there’s this Flintstones/Jetsons crossover episode from the classic run of those series, which we can only assume will be adapted into a three-part epic by 2023.

To sum up, in a few years you could be seeing TC and Dick Dastardly don Yogi Bear costumes to try to scare Daphne in the town of Bedrock. Welcome to the modern world of cinema, everyone.

Advertisement

S.C.O.O.B. will be released in September 2018