The 34-year-old was set to work on another Scream outing in the near future, but after posting on social media about the conflict in Palestine, the actor was dropped from the cast – and regardless, filmmaking partners Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett had already left the franchise themselves.

Now, though, Barrera has expressed her desire to join forces with Radio Silence once again – this time for their recently announced Ready or Not sequel.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her new horror/romcom Your Monster, Barrera revealed: "I love Samara [Weaving, returning star of Ready or Not], and I love Matt and Tyler, so I would do anything with them.

"I think it would definitely be fun to hop in with them for, like, maybe a few days and do something with them."

Samara Weaving in Ready or Not. Twentieth Century Fox

When asked about what type of role she’d like in the film, Barrera said: "I don't know a lot of specifics about where they're taking the movie, but I think it's... it has lots of villains, right?

"Like, the first one, everyone was a villain, except for [Weaving’s character Grace]. I would love that."

Expanding on why she enjoys the Radio Silence partnership so much, Barrera said: "I feel like finding friends that you can collaborate with, that you have a shorthand with, that you trust, where they trust you, and you get to, like, go on different adventures together, that's the goal.

"I remember growing up watching Adam Sandler work with the same people over and over and over again. And I was like, 'Oh, that must be so cool. He just works with his friends. I want that.'

"And I feel like I have a little bit of that with Matt and Tyler now that we've done three films together."

The Your Monster lead felt similarly about that film’s director Caroline Lindy, who also penned the script centred around an unlikely romance between main character Laura and the monster in her wardrobe.

"I would love to work with Caroline again," she revealed, "because we just gelled so well, and I think she's an incredible director.

"And now she knows me… I feel like just working with the same people doing different kinds of things is what everybody wants."

Your Monster is in UK and Ireland cinemas now.

