However, as tarot reader Miss Sunshine (Cherry Jones) reveals, the bonds aren't as tight as they once were and none of the women can relax and have fun until they have dispensed with the baggage they've brought with them.

Spivey and Liz Cackowski's script leaves plenty of room for improvised banter and emotional epiphanies from the main cast (most of whom are Saturday Night Live alumni), as well as oddball cameos by Tina Fey and Jason Schwartzman.

But, while proceedings open promisingly with a zippy conference call, everything feels a tad too familiar, as the various work/life crises are resolved through vino and tears.

More like this

Advertisement

Wine Country is available to watch on Netflix now