Will Ferrell turned down $29 million to make “not good” Elf sequel

Will Ferrell has revealed he turned down an offer of $29 million to make a “not good’ film sequel to the hit Christmas comedy Elf.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell explained that he couldn’t justify accepting the multi-million offer.

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.’ And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie’,” he said.

In the original film, Ferrell led the cast as Buddy the Elf, an eccentric and excitable human who was raised by Santa’s elves, but who leaves the North Pole (and its stop-motion animated creatures) for New York in search of his birth father.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

The original Elf was released in the early 2000s, and Ferrell recounted in the same interview how he worried the film would prove a flop. Recalling running around New York dressed in yellow tights (part of his Buddy the Elf costume), he remembered thinking: “Boy, this could be the end.”

However, the test screenings for the film went unexpectedly well. His manager called regularly after each test: “He was like, ‘Well, the family one went great, but we could really get eviscerated in this next one. I’m looking at a bunch of what look like USC frat boys about to go in,’”said Ferrell. “Then later I hear, no, that group actually liked it, too.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Take a look at our Movies hub for more news and features, or check out our TV Guide to find out what’s on TV tonight.