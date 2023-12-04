Speaking to RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview to promote the digital release of The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, he explained that working on the film had been a "complete joy" before praising all of those involved in the project.

"The creative team, led by [director] Jon Chu, has been fantastic, and I have a great music team, many of whom came from the show originally," he said.

"And then we have this phenomenal cast – particularly our leading ladies in Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are such great singers, such great musicians and wonderful human beings to work with."

He went on to reveal that the decision to split the film into two parts had left "some room for exploration that has led to a couple of new songs".

"It's just been a privilege to be able to write with the voices of Cynthia and Ariana in mind," he added.

That choice to release the musical as two separate films led to a few raised eyebrows when it was first announced back in 2022, but Schwartz insists that it would not have been possible "to get the whole story into one movie", while also noting that it would not have made sense to have showstopping anthem Defying Gravity in the middle of a film.

"I mean, it was hard to get past," he said. "Defying Gravity is such a sort of definitive end of an act that no matter what we tried to do, it just felt as if, well, you know, at this point, the audience is going to want to take a break. And you could just hear the sound of footsteps going up the aisle!"

He also revealed that the creative team had briefly toyed with the idea of adding an intermission, but ultimately decided that there was enough story that it "warranted two movies".

"And you know, I'm very excited about that concept," he said.

