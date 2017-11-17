Screen Queens have dominated the film and TV agenda once again of late, thanks to the success of shows like Wolf Hall, Victoria and The White Queen, but which TV or film portrayal of a British Queen is the best of all time?

That's the question we want YOU to answer.

From comical takes on Elizabeth I (think Miranda Richardson in Blackadder ) to more serious interpretations of the Virgin Queen (Anne Marie-Duff, Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench to name but a few), Jenna Coleman's Victoria to Claire Foy's Elizabeth II, there are plenty of Queens to choose from - or you can nominate your own.

More like this

Advertisement

But you can only pick one so cast your vote wisely.