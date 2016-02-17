Leung starred as Harry's love-interest Cho Chang, appearing in five of the Harry Potter movies. The 28-year-old takes the lead in new BBC2 drama One Child (tonight, 9pm, BBC2) as Mei, a young Chinese-born woman adopted by Anglo-American parents in the west. She is approached by an intermediary acting on behalf of her birth mother – Mei was given up because of China’s one child policy (a law which has since been abolished) – who wants her to help clear her son after he was framed for the murder of a Nigerian man in a nightclub.

She found fame as Hermione Granger, but she's done an awful lot since the final Potter film wrapped, including becoming a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and launching gender equality campaign #HeForShe. When it comes to acting, you'll see her next with Tom Hanks and Karen Gillan in thriller The Circle and as Disney princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

The boy-who-lived himself, Radcliffe has starred in romantic comedies, thrillers and animations since he put down his magical wand. And he's got plenty more up his sleeve. The 26-year-old is set to star in upcoming flicks Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, Imperium, Young Americans and Jungle.

And the award for most jaw-dropping transformation goes to... Not only does Lewis look completely different, his career does too. He left magic at Hogwarts, starring in the likes of Ripper Street, Bluestone 42, Happy Valley and The Syndicate. You'll see him next in tearjerker Me Before You (out 3rd June), where he stars alongside Jenna Coleman, Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke.

Since leaving the Wizarding World behind, Felton has starred in Belle, Labyrinth and Murder in the First. And he's about to dominate cinema screens again in action film Stratton, thriller Message from the King, war flick Leavy, biblical movie Risen and drama Feed. Phew.

Grint made his name as Harry's best friend Ron. Since then, the 27-year-old has starred in comedy Moonwalkers, the Postman Pat movie and musical drama CBGB alongside fellow Potter alumnus Alan Rickman.

Cave starred in the final three Harry Potter films. She played Lavender Brown, Gryffindor student and Ron's former girlfriend, who died in the Battle of Hogwarts. Since then she's starred in Pride, Cardinal Burns, Trollied, Glue and Call the Midwife. The 28-year-old, who also has her own comedy stand up show, is set to appear next in romantic film Modern Life Is Rubbish.

Alfred Enoch, aka Quidditch player Dean Thomas, has starred in Sherlock and Broadchurch since Harry Potter's final film ended. And he's taken on Hollywood, too. He now plays Wes Gibbins, alongside Viola Davis, in hit US mystery drama How To Get Away With Murder.

As well as being a big presence on social media and vocal animal activist, Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, has since starred in My Name is Emily and Danny and the Human Zoo.

Pattinson played ill-fated Cedric Diggory in the Goblet of Fire. But you probably know him better as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. Since then he's eschewed the mainstream, starring in Bel Ami, Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars. He'll also appear in upcoming films Queen of the Dessert, with Nicole Kidman, crime thriller Good Time, The Lost City of Z and The Trap.

Bonnie Wright, who played Harry Potter's girlfriend and Ron's sister Ginny Weasley, has starred in a few small films since the HP franchise finished – and she's set to appear in a few more with roles booked in upcoming movies The Highway is for Gamblers, A Christmas Carol and Those Who Wander.

Where is Domnhall Gleeson now? In a galaxy far, far, away... The actor played General Hux in the record-breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But you might have also spotted him in Ex Machina, Brooklyn, The Revenant, Cavalry, Frank, Anna Karenina and more. You'll also spy him in upcoming movies Crash Pad and Mena.