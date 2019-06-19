What are all the songs on The Beach soundtrack?
From All Saints’ Pure Shores to Moby’s Porcelain, discover the music accompanying Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2000 thriller
Published: Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 0:04 pm
Danny Boyle’s 2000 thriller movie The Beach is all about so-called paradise and tropical bliss – and it has a soundtrack to match.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tilda Swinton, the film is an adaptation of Alex Garland’s novel about a young man called Richard who follows a strange map to the most remote corners of Thailand to find what is rumoured to be a utopic beach.
The film is as famous for its soundtrack as it is for its beautiful filming locations – so which songs feature in the movie?
Find out below…
Snakeblood by Leftfield
Pure Shores by All Saints
Porcelain by Moby
Voices by Dario G
8 Ball by Underworld
Spinning Away by Sugar Ray
Return of Django by Asian Dub Foundation
On Your Own (Crouch End Broadway Mix) by Blur
Yeke Yeke by Mory Kanté
Woozy by Faithless
Richard, It’s Business as Usual by Barry Adamson
Brutal by New Order
Lonely Soul by U.N.K.L.E. feat Richard Ashcroft
Beached by Orbital & Angelo Badalamenti
