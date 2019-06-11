Disney previously revealed that the much anticipated trailer would drop on Tuesday on Good Morning America, releasing a teaser poster featuring sisters Elsa and Anna against a misty backdrop.

The new trailer (complete with underwater horses) shows Elsa and Anna preparing to delve into secrets from their past, with plenty of hints pointing to sinister forces lurking in the North, just beyond the mist...

You can watch the official trailer for Frozen 2 here:

Frozen 2 will be released in cinemas in November 2019