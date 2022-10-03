Wakanda Forever trailer teases Shuri as next Black Panther

The glimpse of the new Black Panther comes right at the end of the new video and appears to show a female character in the brand new suit.

Marvel Studios has unveiled the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – and it appears to reveal who will don the Black Panther suit in the hotly-anticipated sequel .

Of course, there are a few options as to who could be under the mask, but the most logical are definitely Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) or Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o).

You can watch the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer below.

The footage also gives fans a look at Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his underwater kingdom and, staying true to the comics, he is even shown flying with his winged feet.

"Only the most broken people can be great leaders," he says as the trailer begins.

"His people do not call him general or king. They call him K'uk'ulkan, the feather serpent god. Killing him will risk eternal war," adds M'baku (Winston Duke), while Shuri warns: "He's coming for the surface world."

We also get a look of the new hero Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) flying in her Iron Man-inspired armour.

Dominique Thorne hammers armour as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios/YouTube

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

The cast of 2018’s Black Panther was led by Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away in August 2020.

Following his death, Marvel Studios confirmed that his role of Black Panther/King T’Challa would not be recast nor featured through use of archive footage or CGI.

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted back in July 2022 and included a first-look at Coel's role in the hotly-anticipated blockbuster, as well as introducing fans to Thorne's Riri Williams.

Marvel Studios took to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to reveal that Wakanda Forever will be the final film of the MCU’s Phase Four.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in cinemas on Friday 11th November 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

