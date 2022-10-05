The movie sees a team of elite mercenaries breaking into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, holding everyone inside hostage.

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming film Violent Night starring Stranger Things star David Harbour – and it certainly looks like a bloody take on the festive hero.

However, they soon meet their match in an unlikely figure: that is, Harbour's Santa Claus, who's not afraid to kick off the festive season with guns and gore if the latest trailer is anything to go by.

You can watch the new Violent Night footage below.

Harbour rose to fame with his role as Sheriff Hopper in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, before going on to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Russian super-soldier Red Guardian.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

The actor recently teased plenty of action-packed scenes in the thriller, describing it as a festive Die Hard.

“Who doesn't love a great action movie, right? How about Christmas movies? So, what about a movie that's a great action movie, and the greatest Christmas movie in one? Die Hard. F**king Die Hard,” Harbour said while appearing at CinemaCon back in April 2022 (via Syfy).

“Now what if...wait a minute, wait a minute. What if kick-ass director Tommy Wirkola and the badass producers at 87North, you know, the maniacs who did Atomic Blonde and John Wick and Nobody and Hobbs and Shaw, were behind it all?” the actor continued.

“And, wait a minute, what if I started in it as f**king Santa Claus? Oh, do I swing a mother f**king hammer? Yes. What you're about to see is not an actual trailer, I don't think, but you better not cry to somebody. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. Because Santa Claus is coming to town. Let's f**king go," he added.

Alongside Harbour, Violent Night also stars John Leguizamo (Encanto), Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation), Alexis Louder (Copshop), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), André Eriksen (Vikings) and Cam Gigandet (Twilight,).

Violent Night will premiere in cinemas from 2nd December 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

