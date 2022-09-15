Though the actor, who is best known for playing Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things and Red Guardian in Marvel's Black Widow, will be stepping into the boots of the one and only Santa Claus, a newly released poster confirms he's far from the jolly Father Christmas we're used to.

The movie's Twitter account released an official poster on 14th September with the apt caption "You Better Watch Out". In the poster, a bruised and bloodied Harbour appears to be smoking a candy cane while sporting a greying beard and Santa's iconic hat.

Perhaps rather unsurprisingly, judging by the poster, the film will be R-rated. It will follow a wealthy family whose home is invaded by mercenaries on Christmas Eve - but who will stop them, you ask? Why Santa himself, of course. Its premier date is set for December this year.

Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola and penned by Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Joining Harbour on the casting front are John Leguizamo (Romeo + Juliet, John Wick), Alex Hassell (His Dark Materials), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (Knives Out), Cam Gigandet (Never Back Down), André Eriksen (The Trip) and Beverly D'Angelo (Insatiable).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Violent Night will be released in cinemas on Friday 2nd December 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.