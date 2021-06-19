David Harbour says he wants to explore Red Guardian-Captain America rivalry in possible Black Widow prequel
The Black Widow star teased the possibility of fans getting a Red Guardian prequel.
Published:
Black Widow’s David Harbour has said he’s keen to star in a prequel for Red Guardian, adding that his character’s previous rivalry with Captain America “could be explored further”.
The Stranger Things star will originate the role of Alexei Shostakov, also known as Soviet super-soldier Red Guardian, in Marvel’s upcoming film Black Widow, with the character known as the USSR’s equivalent to Captain America.
When asked at a Black Widow press conference whether he’d like to see Captain American and Red Guardian’s rivalry adapted for the big screen, Harbour said that it’s “a great concept”.
“What’s funny about Alexei, you have this 25-year gap we don’t know about (in the movie). We see him in Ohio and in the prison. And even before the prison, there was a time when he was the Red Guardian, he must have put the suit back on.
“There is this period of time where he has all these stories about his life. It’s questionable whether or not they’re real.
“I do think the classic Cold War thing is a really fun and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they came up like nuclear warheads like in an arms-race together. I think it’s a great concept that could be explored further.”
He added: “Is [Marvel producer] Kevin Feige in the room, did he hear?”
David Harbour stars in the upcoming Marvel film alongside Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson, who reprises her role as the titular Avenger.
Black Widow will be released in cinemas on Wednesday 7th July 2021.